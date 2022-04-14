Suspect arrested in NY subway shooting

NEW YORK: New York police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting 10 people on a packed subway car, authorities said on Wednesday, following a day-long manhunt for the fugitive gunman.
Police had identified 62-year-old Frank James as the suspected gunman who detonated two smoke canisters as the train was pulling into a Brooklyn station, before firing 33 shots into the crowd.
"My fellow New Yorkers: we got him," Mayor Eric Adams told a news conference announcing the arrest. James was spotted by officers on a Manhattan street, and arrested, said New York Police Department commissioner Keechant Sewell. He was taken into custody without incident and will be charged over Tuesday’s attack, she added. Video footage circulating on social media showed a man resembling James handcuffed and being placed into a police car.
No one was killed in the attack, which also left 13 others injured as they scrambled to get out of the station or suffered smoke inhalation. None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.
