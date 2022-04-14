Indonesia truck careens into cliff, killing 16

JAKARTA: At least 16 people were killed and more than a dozen others injured when a truck descending a remote mountain in Indonesia’s West Papua province crashed into a cliff on Wednesday, police said.

The truck, carrying 28 passengers and the driver, was heading down a road in the Arfak mountains to the provincial capital Manokwari at roughly local time (17:00 GMT on Tuesday) when the driver lost control and crashed, police said.

"We suspect the brakes failed, the truck lost its grip and the driver lost control," Andre Manuputty, the deputy head of West Papua’s traffic unit, told local television station Metro TV.