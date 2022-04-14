Palestinian lawyer killed in West Bank clashes

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian lawyer was killed on Wednesday, the fifth day of Israeli raids in the West Bank following deadly attacks in the Jewish state, amid heightened tensions after a flashpoint religious site was vandalised.
Israel has poured in additional forces and is reinforcing its wall and fence barrier with the occupied territory after four deadly attacks have claimed 14 lives in Israel, most of them civilians, in the past three weeks.
Violent clashes erupted in the West Bank city of Nablus where Israeli forces were escorting a work crew that came to repair Joseph’s Tomb, which is sacred to Jews and which was smashed in an act of vandalism last weekend.
