Child protection policy draft prepared

LAHORE:Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) prepared the child protection policy draft with the technical support of Unicef Pakistan. The draft of the policy has been sent to Home department for approval, said a press release issued by Child Protection Bureau on Wednesday.
The draft will be sent to the Law Department before final approval by the Cabinet. This policy is a roadmap for prevention of child abuse, violence and exploitation in Punjab and sets out effective and standard procedures for the protection of children. For the first time in the Punjab province, a child protection policy has been formulated for the protection of children's rights.
