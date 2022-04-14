FGEHA provides modern residential facilities to employees

Islamabad:The pace of different development projects, being executed under the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) had accelerated significantly to provide modern residential facilities to employees in the shortest possible time.

Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Dr. Imran Zaib Khan directed the concerned officials to expedite the ongoing projects under the umbrella of FGEHA including Kashmir Avenue Apartments, G-13 Chaklala Heights and Skyline Apartments, Islamabad, an official told APP.

There were 3,432 apartments in Chaklala Scheme, while the Skyline Apartments comprise a total of 3,945 units, he added. The official said the Secretary directed the staff on the site to ensure quality and timely completion, construction works on both the schemes was going at an accelerated pace.

He said the authority was striving hard to provide residential facilities to the allottees in the shortest possible time. Besides these projects, the FGEHA was also launching other housing projects for the employees and other segments of society. For the purpose, he said the advertisement for expression of interest for land sharing had already been published in various leading newspapers of Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan, Quetta and Peshawar.

He said the authority for the first time had started supplying potable water in the Sector G-14/4 through the recently completed water supply system. Previously, potable water in this sector was supplied solely by private tankers.