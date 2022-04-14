Transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab IG issued transfer and posting orders for four police officers here on Wednesday.
Zain Asim has been posted as Additional SP Investigation, Model Town Lahore, Muhammad Imran as Additional SP Investigation, Sadr Lahore, Mian Qadeer as DSP Headquarters, Dolphin Squad Lahore and Asif Zaman posted as SDPO, Sadr Sheikhupura.
LAHORE:Lahore police on Wednesday organised a farewell party for the outgoing Capital City Police Office Lahore...
LAHORE:Child Protection and Welfare Bureau prepared the child protection policy draft with the technical support of...
LAHORE:Lodhran police has not registered an FIR of an incident that occurred a month back despite exhaustive inquiries...
Islamabad:A large number of faithful hailing from twin cities offering ‘Namaz-e-Taraweeh’ on daily basis at Faisal...
Islamabad:The demand for Lassi, a traditional drink made by blending yogurt with water and adding salt or sugar to it...
Islamabad:The pace of different development projects, being executed under the Federal Government Employees Housing...
Comments