Transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab IG issued transfer and posting orders for four police officers here on Wednesday.

Zain Asim has been posted as Additional SP Investigation, Model Town Lahore, Muhammad Imran as Additional SP Investigation, Sadr Lahore, Mian Qadeer as DSP Headquarters, Dolphin Squad Lahore and Asif Zaman posted as SDPO, Sadr Sheikhupura.