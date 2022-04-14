PFA discards 300kg tainted samosas

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensified its operation against adulteration mafia during Ramazan and raided several food making units here on Wednesday.

PFA officials said DG Food Authority himself led raids on samosa-patti making units at Bund Road in Ganj Bakhsh area. The PFA team disposed off 300kg faulty samosa strip made from substandard ingredients.

The raiding team found that flour was being prepared for stripping with contaminated water on the dirty floors. They also found extremely poor storage and sanitation arrangements there. Dirty and rusty mixers and utensils were being used, which was against the rules.

DG PFA said that strict action would be taken against those who used prohibited ingredients in the preparation of food. “Food counterfeiters and fraudsters do not deserve any concessions and PFA will ensure supply of unadulterated food to the people,” he said.