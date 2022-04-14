Boy commits suicide over domestic issue

LAHORE:An 18-year-old boy reportedly frustrated over his poor domestic situation claimed his life by hanging himself in the Shadbagh area on Wednesday.

The victim Umar on the day of the incident was frustrated and hanged himself to death in a room. A police team removed the body to morgue after collecting evidences and were investigating the matter further.

Suspect injures man: A man was shot at and injured by a suspect annoyed over registration of theft FIR against him in Shahdara Town on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the victim Hasnain had registered a theft complaint against the suspect Haider. On the day of the incident, the suspect along with his accomplices intercepted the victim and shot at him. Hasnain received bullet injury and was shifted to a hospital. Police have taken the suspect Haider into custody and were investigating the matter further.

Train kills man: A 20-year-old man died after being hit by a train near Haloki Chowki on Wednesday. The victim Abdul Razzaq was trying to cross railway track near Jia Bagga when a speeding train ran over him. The victim died on the spot. A police team removed the body to morgue.

Valuables burnt: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in a plaza on Cooper Road on Wednesday. Reportedly, fire broke out in the plaza situated near a hotel. Nearby people called firefighters who extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Accidents: Around seven people died whereas 972 were injured in 936 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this 559 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Motorbikes were involved in majority (71%) of accidents.

Further, the analysis showed that 475 drivers, 19 underage drivers, 125 pedestrians, and 379 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 269 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 289 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 72 Faisalabad in with 78 victims and at third Gujranwala with 55 road accidents and 52 victims.

The details further reveal that 979 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 809 males & 170 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 197 were under 18 years of age, 496 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 286 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 799 motorbikes, 60 auto-rickshaws, 104 motorcars, 24 vans, 08 passenger buses, 33 trucks and 100 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.