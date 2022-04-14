Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and dry conditions was observed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was present over upper/central parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till today (Thursday). They predicted that partly cloudy weather was expected in most upper parts of the country. However, light rain/thunderstorm with gusty winds were likely in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Wednesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 39.4°C and minimum was 24.5°C.