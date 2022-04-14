LWMC chairman reviews cleanliness operation in Ramazan bazaars

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Atif Chaudhry visited various Ramazan bazaars and reviewed the ongoing cleanliness operations and awareness activities here on Wednesday.

Chairman LWMC Atif Chaudhry said LWMC was working hard for cleaning 32 Ramazan bazaars across the city and in this regard, top LWMC management was active in the field.

He said that LWMC was working to provide a clean environment to the citizens and for this purpose, a large number of LWMC operational vehicles, mini dumpers, compactors, water bowlers and workers were engaged in working in Ramazan bazaars.

Lahore Waste Management Company chairman said 98 new containers have been installed around Ramazan bazaars for waste handling while 124 movable bins have also been installed for public convenience. Cleaning 32 Ramazan bazaars across the provincial capital is our top priority, he added.

At the occasion, CEO LWMC Rafia Haider said that cleanliness operation was continued in Karim Park Ramazan Bazaar, Nishtar Colony, Shadman, Naeem Shaheed Road, Wahdat Colony, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Barkat Market, Bab-e-Pakistan and Walton Ramazan Bazaar etc.

She said according to Ramazan Cleanliness Plan, 213 sanitary workers have been deputed in Ramazan Bazaars for sanitation facilities. Lime was also being used in Ramazan bazaars to improve the quality of cleanliness and decoration, she said.

She said monitoring teams have been formed and were conducting surprise visits on daily basis in Ramazan bazaars to check the cleanliness situation. Rafia has requested the public to call 1139 for complaints regarding cleanliness in Ramazan bazaars.