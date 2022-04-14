Flour, sugar available in abundance in Ramazan bazaars: CS

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Ramazan bazaars at Harbanspura and Singhpura and inspected the quality, prices and availability of eatables.

The chief secretary also inquired from the consumers about the arrangements in the Ramazan bazaars. He asked citizens if they are satisfied with the quality and prices of the items; and if they ever faced the problem of unavailability of any item including vegetables and fruits.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, the buyers said that the establishment of Ramazan bazaars is a good initiative and quality items are available here at discounted rates. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that everything including flour and sugar is available in abundance in Ramazan bazaars.

The purpose of setting up Ramazan bazaars is to provide relief to the common person. He mentioned that agriculture fair price shops have been set up in Ramazan bazaars to provide vegetables and fruits at discounted rates.

He said that for the convenience of consumers, buying of more than one kilogram of vegetables has been allowed at the agriculture fair price shops and up to two kg of tomatoes, onions etc could be purchased from these shops now.

Culture dept: Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Awan on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review the performance of the department here at Alhamra Arts Centre. The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi gave a briefing to Raja Jahangir Anwar about different projects.

During the meeting, Raja Jahangir Anwar congratulated his team on completing ongoing schemes, and issued instructions to create new projects to promote cultural activities. Speaking on the occasion, the secretary said, “If we want to meet new challenges, then we need to put new plans on the line”.

Raja Jahangir Anwar further said that the renovation work of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts was an outstanding achievement.Later, Raja Jahangir visited Alhamra Arts Council and inspected the cleanliness. Additional Secretary Culture Farhat Jabeen, Additional Secretary Admin Rao Pervez, Deputy Secretary Planning Faiza Ahsan, PILAC Director General Sughra Sadaf and others were present in the meeting.