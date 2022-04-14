344 killed in first quarter of 2022

Islamabad : During the first quarter of 2022, some 344 people lost their lives, and 405 suffered injuries because of violence and counter-violence incidents, shows the Security Report of the first quarter of 2022 issued by Centre for Research and Security Studies on Tuesday.

About 90 per cent of these victims of violence were from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s border regions. Sindh (9) and the Punjab (19) provinces experienced a very marginal number of casualties.

Since last year, violence has been on the rise. The first quarter of 2022 saw a 68 per cent rise in violence in general. The KP province witnessed 173 per cent surge in violence, followed by Balochistan (88 per cent) and Sindh (5 per cent). Punjab was the only region registered a decline of 56 per cent in violence.

After a slight decline in January, violent incidents recorded a 104 per cent rise in February and 153 per cent in March. This sign of a growing trend can be attributed to the TTP’s new tactics and alliances with some Baloch separatist groups. In December last year, the TTP had refused to extend the ceasefire it had agreed with the government and weeks thereafter saw an unusual surge in violence. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had also admitted that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had escalated its attacks in the country, says the report.

Among districts, major incidents of violence took place in Peshawar, North Waziristan, Balochistan’s Kech, Quetta, Sibi, Tank, Nushki districts, and some districts of Karachi where double-digit fatalities from violence were recorded. Except for Karachi, all other districts are from KP and Balochistan.

A comparative review of violence and counter-violence revealed that at least 13 counter-violence operations by the security forces resulted in the fatalities of 18 persons. On the other hand, six terror attacks were thwarted with timely pre-emptive action by the security forces. Of serious concern is the number of unsuccessful security operations which is higher than the unsuccessful terror attempts.

Civilians’ casualties were the highest (40 per cent), followed by militants and insurgents (35 per cent), and security personnel (26 per cent). Although the fatalities of militants and insurgents went up by 100 per cent compared to last quarter, it couldn’t bring any respite to the rise in violence.

In a media briefing on 5 February 2022, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Afghan Taliban authorities have been asked to address Pakistan’s security concerns linked to the terror groups including the TTP sheltering in Afghanistan.

“We have been raising this matter consistently and we will continue to do that. We expect our concerns to be addressed,” FO spokesman said. As the violence continued unabated in the country, it is obvious that Pakistan’s attempts thus far to elicit action against Afghanistan-based terror groups have remained unsuccessful.

Among types pf violence, three suicide attacks caused the highest number of fatalities during the first quarter. One suicide attack attempt was thwarted by the timely action of the security agencies leaving the suicide bomber dead in North Waziristan. Ground operations, mostly carried out on the basis of intelligence reports were successful in eliminating some 69 outlaws but some security failures led to civilian fatalities. Terror attacks involving hand-grenades, mortars, landmines, and Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) also caused fatalities during this quarter.

Daish or Islamic State claimed to have carried out a deadly suicide attack in Peshawar. The suicide bomber was reported to have been an Afghan national, who had received training in Afghanistan before carrying out the attack at the Shia Imambargah in Peshawar.

TTP claimed responsibility for four terror attacks that left 15 persons dead. A new insurgent group, Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA), made its appearance known in January 2022, when it claimed to have carried out an IED explosion in Lahore’s Anarkali Market, though BLA had also made a similar claim.

The Shia community remained a regular target of violence like other non-Muslim minorities in Pakistan. All victims of sectarian violence during this quarter were from minority communities.