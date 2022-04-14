No price hike at USC in Ramazan relief package

Islamabad : The Utility Store Corporation here on Wednesday said that some sections of the media have misquoted the fact of the increase in the price of sugar at utility stores, which is contrary to the reality.

The USC has said since the start of Ramazan relief package, there has been no change in the rates to provide maximum relief to the poor masses across the country, said a USC press release.

The condition for availing of subsidy is a valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

The average basket per CNIC consists of 40 kg of flour, 5 kg of sugar, 5 kg of ghee, 2 litres of oil, and other subsidized items, this quantity of subsidized items is sufficient for a small family.

The aforementioned subsidized items can be bought by every valid CNIC holder and if a customer buys more than these quantities, normal rates will apply.