Teams monitor drinking water quality on hourly basis

Islamabad : As many as six teams of Capital Development Authority (CDA) are monitoring the quality of drinking water being supplied through water tanks, filtration plants, and tubewells in the federal capital.

According to the details, the civic agency is also collaborating with the Pakistan Council of Research for Water Resources (PCRWR) for quality testing of the water being provided through various water sources.

The measures have been taken to enhance the capacity of the plant operators for effective chlorination, analysis of free residual chlorine on daily basis, and bacteriological contamination on weekly basis. In this respect, a logbook is also being maintained by the plant operators and verified by the concerned authorities on a daily basis.

A survey has also been carried out to identify sites in newly developed residential areas to install more water filtration plants in the city.

The residents who cannot afford to buy expensive bottled water from private companies assume that the water from these filtration plants is free of contamination.

But there were reports that the public-sector water filtration plants, which were considered the main source of safe drinking water for the general public, were often found to be providing contaminated water in Islamabad, owing to the poor operation and maintenance of these facilities.

There are also many tubewells that are located in close proximity to the Nullah Leh, from which sewage seeps down into the groundwater. The sewage, containing human waste contaminates the groundwater with different types of bacteria including coliforms, faecal coliforms, and E Coli.

According to the CDA Water Supply Wing, the quality of water being supplied to the residents is checked after every one hour at different workstations.