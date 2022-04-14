NHMP opens facilitation centre at Bhera service area

Islamabad : Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani inaugurated facilitation centre at Motorway, Bhera service area.

The center will help/assist & receive complaints about crime and facilities at the service area, said a statement.

Inam Ghani said that NHMP will establish centers initially at some service areas of motorway & highways and will then extend this service to the whole of country.