NHMP opens facilitation centre at Bhera service area

Islamabad : Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani inaugurated facilitation centre at Motorway, Bhera service area.
The center will help/assist & receive complaints about crime and facilities at the service area, said a statement.
Inam Ghani said that NHMP will establish centers initially at some service areas of motorway & highways and will then extend this service to the whole of country.
