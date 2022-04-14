Lessons from Sri Lanka

The economic crisis that Sri Lanka is facing now can be instructive for other countries too. Sri Lanka finds itself unable to pay its external debt and an imminent default is round the corner. The country has already announced that it would default on its external debt pending a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The situation is challenging and nearly impossible to control. One of the main reasons is the dwindling foreign exchange reserves which in turn result in reduced import of essentials. If Sri Lanka defaults – which it will most likely do – the country will free up foreign currency to finance desperately needed essentials such as food items and petroleum products. There is also an acute shortage of imported medicines on which clinics and hospitals rely heavily. Scarce supplies have agitated the people who are venting their anger in demonstrations while protests are gaining momentum.

Sri Lanka is seeking around $3 billion in IMF support over the next three years to revive the economy. Pakistan too has relied on market borrowing through international sovereign bonds. When such bonds mature, the country needs to pay or else default. Pakistan’s bonds are also maturing in the coming months, though there is a grace period. Pakistan also needs billions of dollars to service its debt this year, whereas foreign exchange reserves are declining – mostly due to the mismanagement by the previous government. In its biannual regional update, the World Bank has warned that indicators of ability to pay, such as external debt repayment ratio to exports and remittances, are the highest in Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the South Asian region, with the situation ‘worrisome’ in Sri Lanka where heightened fiscal and external risks led to a series of sovereign credit rating downgrade. The Bank has also warned Pakistan that the country will have to curtail its budget deficit and current account deficit.

When a country borrows heavily as Sri Lanka did from Beijing for infrastructure projects, it may end up with standing white elephants. To repay, the country expedites privatization of majority stakes of national assets including ports. New infrastructure projects must result in a boost to tourism and trade. The snowballing of crises is not an uncommon phenomenon if a government fails to increase its vital revenues. Just imposing wide bans on imports to conserve dwindling foreign currency reserves may give fleeting relief but is unlikely to help in the long run. Reserves saved in this manner soon fly out of the country and the crisis worsens if foreign assistance doesn’t arrive in time. Like Sri Lanka, Pakistan has also been relying on credit facilities for fuel but for how long can a country continue on a path like this? Friendly countries are not likely to offer a helping hand every now and then. These are all dire lessons and Pakistan would do better by avoiding the path that Sri Lanka took.