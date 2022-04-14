First woman on-field coach makes Major League Baseball history

SAN FRANSISCO: Alyssa Nakken created a piece of baseball history on Tuesday after becoming the first woman to coach on-field in a Major League game as the San Francisco Giants thrashed the San Diego Padres.
Nakken was brought on at first base in the third inning after regular first-base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected at Oracle Park in the Giants 13-2 win.
PARIS: Spain’s south coast city of Malaga will host the knockout phase of the Davis Cup for the next two years,...
KARACHI: Combaxx Sindh Taekwondo Poomsae Course & Training Program will commence at the Sindh Sports Board Complex...
MUNICH: There were 70,000 at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, but you could have heard a pin drop among home Bayern...
LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that the recent series with Australia brought the players of...
LONDON: Northern Ireland women’s team boss Kenny Shiels has apologised after he came under fire for claiming female...
KARACHI: Wicketkeeper-opener Ram Ravi’s scintillating century earned KGA Club a resounding 94-run victory over...
Comments