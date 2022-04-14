 
April 14, 2022
Sports

First woman on-field coach makes Major League Baseball history

By AFP
April 14, 2022

SAN FRANSISCO: Alyssa Nakken created a piece of baseball history on Tuesday after becoming the first woman to coach on-field in a Major League game as the San Francisco Giants thrashed the San Diego Padres.

Nakken was brought on at first base in the third inning after regular first-base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected at Oracle Park in the Giants 13-2 win.

