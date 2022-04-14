Malaga to host Davis Cup knock out stage

PARIS: Spain’s south coast city of Malaga will host the knockout phase of the Davis Cup for the next two years, organisers revealed on Wednesday.
Malaga’s Palacio de Deportes will host the 2022 knockout stage on an indoor hardcourt on 21-27 November.
“The region of AndalucÃa has played an important role in the history of Davis Cup and Malaga is a perfect venue for the climax of this year’s men’s world cup of tennis,” ITF President David Haggerty said.
For the group stage rubbers, Bologna, Glasgow and Hamburg will all host one group of four nations, with all matches taking place on indoor hardcourts.
