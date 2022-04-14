Combaxx Sindh Taekwondo Poomsae Course from today

KARACHI: Combaxx Sindh Taekwondo Poomsae Course & Training Program will commence at the Sindh Sports Board Complex here on Thursday (today).
The eight-day long course will be conducted by internationally reputed 5th Dan Korean Master Seong Oh Choi Kukkiwon.
The course will be attended by more than 50 athletes and over coaches/referees from across Sindh.
There will be two sessions a day: morning and evening.
Sindh Taekwondo Association president Kamran Qamar has thanked Pakistan Taekwondo Federation president Col Waseem Janjua and Omar Saeed of Combaxx Sports for their support.
He said that after these training sessions, those players and officials who excel at this course will be called to national coaching camp which is scheduled to be held after Eidul Fitr.
SAN FRANSISCO: Alyssa Nakken created a piece of baseball history on Tuesday after becoming the first woman to coach...
PARIS: Spain’s south coast city of Malaga will host the knockout phase of the Davis Cup for the next two years,...
MUNICH: There were 70,000 at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, but you could have heard a pin drop among home Bayern...
LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that the recent series with Australia brought the players of...
LONDON: Northern Ireland women’s team boss Kenny Shiels has apologised after he came under fire for claiming female...
KARACHI: Wicketkeeper-opener Ram Ravi’s scintillating century earned KGA Club a resounding 94-run victory over...
Comments