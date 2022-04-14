Combaxx Sindh Taekwondo Poomsae Course from today

KARACHI: Combaxx Sindh Taekwondo Poomsae Course & Training Program will commence at the Sindh Sports Board Complex here on Thursday (today).

The eight-day long course will be conducted by internationally reputed 5th Dan Korean Master Seong Oh Choi Kukkiwon.

The course will be attended by more than 50 athletes and over coaches/referees from across Sindh.

There will be two sessions a day: morning and evening.

Sindh Taekwondo Association president Kamran Qamar has thanked Pakistan Taekwondo Federation president Col Waseem Janjua and Omar Saeed of Combaxx Sports for their support.

He said that after these training sessions, those players and officials who excel at this course will be called to national coaching camp which is scheduled to be held after Eidul Fitr.