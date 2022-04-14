Shaheen feels Australian series bridged gap

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that the recent series with Australia brought the players of the two countries closer.

In the latest edition of the PCB Podcast, Shaheen, who took nine wickets in three Tests, said: “This series has brought players from either side closer than ever. We visited Australia in 2019 and also met their players during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, but almost six weeks together has helped bridge the gap. There were tough moments in the field of play, but off field everything was easy, relaxed and friendly.”

About the incident with David Warner, Shaheen reckoned it to be “amusing” one. “It was the last ball of the day and I came very close to David on my follow through. David has a good sense of humour, so he also stayed there and it made a great shot for the photographers,” he said.

Labuschagne, who scored 170 runs in three Tests, termed the tour as amazing.”The Pakistani people have really accepted the Australian (cricket) team. It was like a home game with the amount of crowd noise we’ve got in some of the matches.

“It’s been really an eye-opening experience as well. Obviously when you haven’t been to a country, there’s a lot of speculation. You paint a picture in your mind but the country itself exceeded my expectations in terms of the picture and what the people are about.

“Cricket on the field has been really hard and competitive. But there’s been such great times and I’ve had a really good time with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan. It’s been really exciting and enjoyable that you can play a series where it’s competitive but also friendly. Off the field, you can have a laugh about things that have happened,” the Australian one-down batsman said.

Australia arrived in Islamabad on February 27 and departed on April 6 after playing three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I. The Test series was decided in the final session on the final Test, the ODI series was won by Pakistan by 2-1 and in the one-off T20I, Australia overcame a late collapse to win by three wickets.