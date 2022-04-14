N Ireland boss apologises after saying women ‘more emotional’ than men

LONDON: Northern Ireland women’s team boss Kenny Shiels has apologised after he came under fire for claiming female footballers concede goals in clusters because they are “more emotional than men”.
Shiels made the comment after watching his side concede four goals in 27 second-half minutes during Tuesday’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by England in Belfast.
England are on the brink of reaching next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand after eight straight wins but Northern Ireland’s hopes have been extinguished.
