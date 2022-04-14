‘90% athletes fully aware while using banned substance’

KARACHI: A member of a committee formed by the Pakistan Olympics Association to probe recent positive doping cases of Pakistani athletes believes that more than 90% of the athletes involved in doping violations were fully aware that they were using a banned substance to enhance their performance.

‘The News’ has a copy of the letter the member had written to Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) back in August 2020 in which he clearly stated that banned substances are used by the athletes to enhance their performance and win medals.

It is to be noted that the POA’s president has formed a committee to probe a high number of positive doping cases of Pakistani athletes that have surfaced recently.

It was reported by ‘The News’ that seven Kabaddi players have been tested positive for using banned drugs during the National Kabaddi Championship held in Lahore in January 2022.

Resultantly, the POA formed a committee to probe the breaches. One of the members of the committee is Javaid Shamshad Lodhi, who is executive vice president of National Rifle Association of Pakistan.

Javaid while responding to PSB’s letter to national sports federations to launch an aggressive anti-doping awareness campaign in August 2020 stated that it was athletes who were at fault in this regard.

“In our opinion more than 90% of the athletes involved in doping violations are fully aware that they are using a banned substance to enhance their performance,” said Javaid.

The reason for this, according to him, was complete absence of required facilities and arrangements to get the urine/blood samples tested from WADA approved laboratories of medal winners during National Championships as well as National Games.

Therefore, he suggested to the PSB that there was a requirement either to establish a testing laboratory in Pakistan approved by WADA or to allocate sufficient funds for getting the tests from WADA approved laboratories from abroad.

He added that funds for the above-mentioned tests have to be allocated by the government as the national federations have limited financial resources.

“Dr. Waqar Ahmed Chairman Anti-Doping Organisation of Pakistan (ADOP) is in the best position to advise the government in this regard. We sincerely hope that PSB and Ministry of IPC will give due consideration to our suggestions,” hoped Javaid.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PSB wrote the said letter to NSFs in the backdrop of the international ban on three Pakistani athletes for using drugs in the 13th SAF Games 2019 in Nepal.

Commenting on this ban, Javaid said that those unfortunate doping incidents were not due to lack of awareness among the athletes but due to lack of infrastructure and financial resources to conduct doping tests at national level.

“While the national teams are travelling abroad for participation in international events, team managers/officials emphasise the seriousness of violation of Anti-Doping Rules before their departure and also during the competitions,” said Javaid.

Moreover, he added, team members are specifically asked to inform in writing of any medicines which they might be taking. “We believe that all other national federations are also following this practice,” he added.