Aussies blank Pakistan in junior Davis Cup

ISLAMABAD: Australia blanked Pakistan 3-0 in the second outing of the Junior Asia/Oceania Davis Cup underway in New Delhi (India).
The top seed Australian team totally dominated the proceedings against Pakistan. Charlie Camus beat Hamid Israr 6-2, 6-0. Jones Hayden outplayed Huzaifa Khan 6-1, 6-0. Charlie and Hugh then combined to beat Bilal and Hamid Israr 6-1, 6-1.
In Wednesday’s other matches, Singapore beat Malaysia 3-0, Hong Kong edged out Uzbekistan 2-1, Kazakhstan prevailed over Vietnam 2-1, Japan beat Korea 3-0, Thailand outplayed Sri Lanka 3-0 and India got a walkover against Indonesia.
Earlier, India beat Pakistan 3-0 in the opening match Tuesday.
According to reports reaching here, Bushan Haqbam defeated Bilal Asem 6-1, 6-1, Rushil Khosla got better of Huzaifa Khan 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles, Bushan and Rushil overpowered Hamid Israr and Huzaifa 6-0, 6-3.
Pakistan have been placed in the toughest group with top seed Australia and Indonesia as other teams in the Group. One of the favorites Japan beat Uzbekistan 3-0, Iran beat Malaysia 3-0 and Taiwan surprised Thailand 3-0.
SAN FRANSISCO: Alyssa Nakken created a piece of baseball history on Tuesday after becoming the first woman to coach...
PARIS: Spain’s south coast city of Malaga will host the knockout phase of the Davis Cup for the next two years,...
KARACHI: Combaxx Sindh Taekwondo Poomsae Course & Training Program will commence at the Sindh Sports Board Complex...
MUNICH: There were 70,000 at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, but you could have heard a pin drop among home Bayern...
LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that the recent series with Australia brought the players of...
LONDON: Northern Ireland women’s team boss Kenny Shiels has apologised after he came under fire for claiming female...
Comments