Aussies blank Pakistan in junior Davis Cup

ISLAMABAD: Australia blanked Pakistan 3-0 in the second outing of the Junior Asia/Oceania Davis Cup underway in New Delhi (India).

The top seed Australian team totally dominated the proceedings against Pakistan. Charlie Camus beat Hamid Israr 6-2, 6-0. Jones Hayden outplayed Huzaifa Khan 6-1, 6-0. Charlie and Hugh then combined to beat Bilal and Hamid Israr 6-1, 6-1.

In Wednesday’s other matches, Singapore beat Malaysia 3-0, Hong Kong edged out Uzbekistan 2-1, Kazakhstan prevailed over Vietnam 2-1, Japan beat Korea 3-0, Thailand outplayed Sri Lanka 3-0 and India got a walkover against Indonesia.

Earlier, India beat Pakistan 3-0 in the opening match Tuesday.

According to reports reaching here, Bushan Haqbam defeated Bilal Asem 6-1, 6-1, Rushil Khosla got better of Huzaifa Khan 6-0, 6-2.

In doubles, Bushan and Rushil overpowered Hamid Israr and Huzaifa 6-0, 6-3.

Pakistan have been placed in the toughest group with top seed Australia and Indonesia as other teams in the Group. One of the favorites Japan beat Uzbekistan 3-0, Iran beat Malaysia 3-0 and Taiwan surprised Thailand 3-0.