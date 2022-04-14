Korda brings Miami champion Alcaraz down to earth

MONTE CARLO: Carlos Alcaraz became the latest fancied player to exit the Monte Carlo Masters tournament after he was beaten 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 by American Sebastian Korda in their second round clash on Wednesday.
Alcaraz had arrived on the back of winning the prestigious Miami Masters title but the 18-year-old Spaniard ranked 11 in the world was outgunned by Korda in a thrilling clay court battle lasting just over three hours.
Korda — ranked 42 in the world and like Alcaraz competing at Monte Carlo for the first time — will play either Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz or veteran Croat Marin Cilic in the next round.
“He beat me in the final of the Next Gen Masters last year so it is great to take my revenge,” said Korda, adding that Alcaraz is “an extraordinary player” who has a “great future” ahead of him.
Alcaraz follows Novak Djokovic out of the tournament — Serbia’s world number one bowing out on Tuesday in three sets to 46th-ranked Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
