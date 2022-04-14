Karachi visit

PM Shehbaz Sharif visited Karachi yesterday (April 13). Karachi is the biggest city of Pakistan, but it is deprived of some basic facilities. The port city doesn’t have a proper transportation system. When Shehbaz was Punjab’s CM, he introduced the Metro bus service and the Orange train in Lahore. It is hoped that he will launch similar projects in the city. Most people are forced to spend half of their salaries on commute. Private cabs charge a lot of money, and it is not financially viable for people to make them their permanent mode of travelling. The PM should take steps to resolve this issue.

Abdul Rehman

Karachi