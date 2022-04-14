Expensive items

This refers to the letter ‘Economic woes’ (April 10) by Sardar Ali. Markets in Lahore are currently facing unprecedented price hikes. Many items are being sold at prices that are higher than the approved rate list. Shopkeepers do not listen to customers and flatly refuse to sell items at government-approved rates. They claim that they have purchased commodities at high cost.

The purchasing power of an ordinary person is gradually shrinking. The authorities concerned are requested to take action against this situation and bring prices back to a reasonable and affordable level.

Furqan Abdullah Saqib

Lahore