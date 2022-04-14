Heights of immaturity

If our envoy and the head of government lacked the capability to appropriately deal with the transcript of a foreign official’s conversation, they didn’t deserve to be in the positions they held. Actions like waving a flimsy piece of paper in a public gathering, wailing helplessly before the crowd and even begging people to solve the problem seemed rather ridiculous. After all, people elected Imran Khan to deal with the country’s issues, not to cry before them.

The PTI’s resignation decision only confirms its immaturity. The party lacks the courage to face the former opposition parties. For over three and a half years, the PTI sat happily with its lawmakers who it now calls all sorts of names and accuses of selling their conscience; it is important to mention that it also offered to take them back. What moral authority does it carry to refuse to sit with the government in the National Assembly – and that too for a short period?

S R H Hashmi

Karachi