The issue of unemployment in Pakistan is quite old, and yet no political party has shown seriousness to resolve it. All parties depend on the private sector to create job opportunities for people. How can the government forget that it is its job to bring down the unemployment rate?
In today’s economy when everything has become unaffordable, it gets difficult for people to cover their expenses without a regular source of income. The new government needs to resolve this issue.
Gulsher Riaz
Rawalpindi
