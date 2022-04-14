Time to act

The tenure of the PTI-led government has finally come to an end. During his nearly four years of governance, former PM Imran Khan could not fulfil his promises. Also, the country suffered a lot and faced many crises – inflation, poverty and unemployment. However, Imran Khan’s foreign policy was satisfactory. His relations with Russia and Muslim-majority countries were exemplary. He did not follow the American policy in his tenure. PTI workers believe that Imran Khan was let down by the US whose interference allegedly led to his ouster.
For the new government, working for the welfare of the people is a big challenge. Shehbaz Sharif’s first speech as PM was satisfactory. He has to prove to be a better prime minister than Imran Khan. Elections are quite near, and in case he fails, the election results could be against him.
Abdul Ahad Ghunyo
Ghotki
PM Shehbaz Sharif visited Karachi yesterday . Karachi is the biggest city of Pakistan, but it is deprived of some...
This refers to the letter ‘Economic woes’ by Sardar Ali. Markets in Lahore are currently facing unprecedented...
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the Benazir Income Support Programme will be called by its original...
If our envoy and the head of government lacked the capability to appropriately deal with the transcript of a foreign...
The issue of unemployment in Pakistan is quite old, and yet no political party has shown seriousness to resolve it....
A few days back, I visited the NADRA Ubauro branch to apply for my national identity card. I was shocked to see how...
Comments