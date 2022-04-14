Time to act

The tenure of the PTI-led government has finally come to an end. During his nearly four years of governance, former PM Imran Khan could not fulfil his promises. Also, the country suffered a lot and faced many crises – inflation, poverty and unemployment. However, Imran Khan’s foreign policy was satisfactory. His relations with Russia and Muslim-majority countries were exemplary. He did not follow the American policy in his tenure. PTI workers believe that Imran Khan was let down by the US whose interference allegedly led to his ouster.

For the new government, working for the welfare of the people is a big challenge. Shehbaz Sharif’s first speech as PM was satisfactory. He has to prove to be a better prime minister than Imran Khan. Elections are quite near, and in case he fails, the election results could be against him.

Abdul Ahad Ghunyo

Ghotki