Mismanagement

A few days back, I visited the NADRA Ubauro branch to apply for my national identity card. I was shocked to see how poorly managed the office was. Long queues were formed outside the office, and people waited under the scorching sun. However, a few people were allowed to jump the queue.
Can the authorities tell why there are two sets of rules at a public-sector institution? All visitors should be treated equally.
Aijaz Ali
Mureed Shakhi
