Price stability

Now that the opposition parties have formed a coalition government, it is time to see how they plan to reduce the prices of essential commodities. Before coming to power, these parties used to criticize the PTI for rising inflation. If they think that an increase in prices was unjustified and a result of the former ruling party’s incompetence, they should bring these prices down to their previous levels. Or will this become a case of ‘easier said than done’? Let us see how the new government reduces the prices of fuel, medicines and other commodities and tackle inflation.

Another step that the present government should take on an urgent basis is controlling the recent price hike during Ramazan. Vegetable and fruit prices touched the sky as soon as the country welcomes the month of Ramazan. Officials hardly keep a check on vegetable and fruit sellers especially in the evening when these sellers sell their goods at quite high prices.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi