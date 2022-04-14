Challenges for the PM

After a week-long period of uncertainty, the political dust seems to have settled. It is rather unfortunate that Shehbaz has taken charge at a time of deep political divisions and economic turmoil in the country. His government faces a stalled economy that is struggling with rising inflation. It seems that there are no easy solutions for the Shehbaz-led government. It is good to note that the new PM continues to be optimistic as he recently announced an increase in salaries and the minimum wage and added that the progress and development of Pakistan was not limited to development in Punjab.

There is no denying that Shehbaz Sharif has established a reputation as an efficient and hardworking person under whose supervision the work on large-scale infrastructure development projects in Punjab was completed at a fast pace. But fighting off political turmoil and putting the economy back on track are huge challenges for the Shehbaz government. Only time will tell if he has been successful.

Syed Ali Qasim

Lahore