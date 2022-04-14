Students of war psychology are familiar with a process in which public opinion moves by stages from a position of indifference or opposition to a war to one of passionate partisanship and active involvement in the military struggle. A key element in this movement is the accusation that a hostile power is committing war crimes and atrocities against civilians — particularly women and children.

The accusations often contain a dose of truth, since most wars are far more indiscriminate than ‘surgical’ in their effects. There is no doubt that Russian activities in Ukraine have taken too many civilian lives. But war crimes charges tend also to be exaggerated. The United States entered World War I in 1917 on the heels of reports that the German invaders of Belgium were butchering babies while German U-boats sank ships filled with innocent passengers. (In fact, the Allies were attempting to starve Germany into submission by blockading European ports, and the doomed liner Luisitania was carrying a large cargo of weapons bound for Britain.)

This dynamic can now be witnessed in the West, where observers at first surprised and nonplussed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and then hoping for a peaceful settlement of the war, are now advocating escalation of the violence and rooting openly for a Ukrainian victory. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declares that “Ukraine must win”, a sentiment not echoed openly by the Biden administration, but perhaps motivating a huge increase in US arms deliveries to the Zelensky regime. Calls for a truce in Ukraine and immediate peace negotiations between the parties (most recently joined in by Pope Francis) now seem increasingly forlorn.

Three factors make it difficult for peace-loving people to keep their balance in a situation like this. The first is that the invading force — in this case, the Russians — bears a very heavy responsibility for subsequent violence. This is no doubt true. But the other parties, the US and members of Nato, also bear significant responsibility for creating the situation that led to the invasion. The responsibility for violence is actually shared. But the tendency, as war fever grows, is to deny this and to try to throw all the ‘war guilt’ on the invader.

That is why we see figures like Bill Clinton arguing over the past few days that Nato was right after the Cold War ended to expand to the Russian border and to militarize Eastern Europe. The Russian invasion, says Clinton, proves that this expansion was justified. Only a few critics have pointed out the absurdity of this reasoning, which implies that the Russians are aggressive by nature rather than provoked to aggress by a sense of insecurity fostered by Western actions. The enemy is purely malicious, while we are purely benevolent: this is the classical ‘evil enemy’ stereotype that develops as a regime moves more openly towards active participation in a war. The more ‘we’ besmirch ‘them’, the purer we become to ourselves.

A second factor also has to do with how one characterizes the adverse party. To begin with, one defines the opponent as a regime or even as one person: in this case, the Russian man-in-charge, Vladimir Putin. By implication, the masses who have been misled by bad leadership are exonerated or at least considered not deserving of extreme punishment. But as war fever grows, the responsibility for the regime’s sins is extended downward. Ordinary Russians are thought of as complicit robots or fanatics blindly following the dictator’s lead. Sanctions that punish them as well as the elite are now said to be justified. Soon, killing them will also be justified as an appropriate punishment for members of an ‘enemy nation’.

Excerpted: ‘Russia vs. Ukraine: No Vaccine For War Fever’.

Courtesy: Counterpunch.org