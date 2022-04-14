PTCL net profit falls 9pc in Q1

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) net profit declined 9 percent to Rs1.906 billion translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Re0.37 during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, a bourse filing said on Wednesday.

The company posted Rs1.727 billion profit with EPS of Re0.34 during the same quarter last year. PTCL did not announce any dividends.

Revenue was Rs35.1 billion in Q1, 3.2 percent higher as compared to the same period last year.

The group’s profitability remained under pressure due to significant hike in power tariffs, rupee devaluation, higher interest rates, and other factors like upfront costs associated with the acquisition of 4G spectrum and related network rollout.

In its consolidated statement, the group posted a net loss of Rs1.558 billion compared to a profit of Rs1.607 billion during the same period last year.

PTCL continued its growth by posting 3.5 percent YoY revenue growth in Q1. PTML’s (Ufone) revenue grew by one percent YoY as compared to Q1, 2021. U Bank continued its growth momentum and has achieved a 13 percent growth in its quarterly revenue over the same period of last year.