Banks to work on Saturdays

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday said it would observe six days work week during month of Ramadan as per the government’s decision, a statement said.

The office hours during the month would also be followed by all banks, development finance institutions, and microfinance banks, SBP said.

For public dealing, SBP directed banks to remain open from Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8:00am to 1:00pm without prayer break, whereas on Fridays, hours would be from 8.00am to 12:00pm without break, it said.

For staff, banks to remain open from Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8:00am to 3:00pm with a prayer break from 1:00pm to 1:30pm, whereas on Fridays, office hours would be from 8.00am to 1:00pm without any break, the central bank said.