Gold up Rs350/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs350 per tola on Wednesday on increase in rates in the international market.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs130,350 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs300 to Rs111,754.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $22 to $1,977 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15.
Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs5,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.
