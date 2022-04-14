The way ahead

LAHORE: Every new government that assumes power inherits issues that have been compounded with each change of power. Each government faced foreign exchange crisis, declining rupee, increasing inflation, resource crunch and high debt.

This time these issues are at peak. Most past governments took two to three years to address these issues partially.

The past regime could not grapple these problems in its 44 months tenure. The present setup is the weakest comprising 11 allies.

Its maximum tenure is one year and four months. In the first three months it would be in firefighting mode, addressing urgent issues on a temporary basis.

It would be prudent if a part of the economic team of this government concentrates on firefighting and another team starts removing the hurdles created for honest businesses by entrenched vested interests.

This could only be tackled by a national government.

The present regime is very close to a national government having adequate representation from all provinces and the ethnic party of Karachi.

As a first step, the successful export policies of the previous regime should not be tinkered with. The five textile and auto policies should be owned by this regime.

Flawed import regime must be addressed by taxing unnecessary imports heavily and giving concessions on essential imports to bring prices down.

Former FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi had rightly identified under-invoicing and smuggling as the two major menaces hurting our economy.

A dedicated team comprising all political forces in this regime should work with bureaucracy to address these issues. We see most of the smuggled items coming into Pakistan are also manufactured in our country.

Domestic manufacturers pay their taxes and sales tax on those products. The smugglers pay no taxes at all and successfully marginalise local industries.

Shopkeepers must declare the source from which they procured the goods or provide the evidence of import duties paid. This is a norm around the world.

It is in vogue in India and Bangladesh that have similar cultures as ours. Successful execution of this measure would boost local production and create new jobs.

Under-invoicing is a more serious issue. Almost 80 percent of our imported finished goods are heavily under-invoiced.

This practice flourishes with the connivance of custom officials who fix the import trade price of each product. It has been found that in many cases, the import price on the invoice is a tenth of the original.

Duty and the sales tax collected on the duty paid value of the invoice is much less than the sales tax paid by the domestic producers of that item; although, the import duty is meant to protect the local industries.

There is a very simple solution: the government starts charging the same sales tax on imported goods that the local industries pay on the similar items produced by them. Duty should also be charged accordingly.

This way under-invoicing would vanish immediately, while government revenue would be about Rs200 billion higher. Domestic industries would regain most of their markets and with time the imports would witness real decline as those indulged in under-invoicing would not be interested in bringing goods at actual value.

This is a fair solution, but unscrupulous elements have penetrated the systems so deeply that it would require a huge operation to clean the system.

Many heads would have to be rolled to bring transparency back in custom operations. Investors would start coming back to Pakistan without demanding any concession if such measures are taken care of.