Supernet raises Rs475mn at Gem Board

KARACHI: Supernet Limited raised Rs475 million through book-building at GEM Board of Pakistan Stock Exchange, and consluded with an oversubscription of 1.4 times, the company said on Wednesday.

The total bids received were worth Rs659 million, while the strike price clocked in at Rs22.50.

The first ever GEM Board listing of an IT company received response from institutional investors, Roshan Digital Accounts holders and high-net worth individuals. Supernet’s book-building has made it the largest IT listing at GEM Board of PSX. Apart from local investors, foreign financial institutions also took interest in the initial offering of the first IT company on the GEM Board.

The issue consists of 21,111,121 ordinary shares, representing 18.81 percent of the total post-offering paid up capital of Supernet with a face value of Rs10 each.

The entire issue was offered through book-building on April 12-13 at a floor price of Rs22.50/share, including premium of Rs12.50/share.

“This offering will help revive new listings at PSX once again. There is a lot of demand for tech related stocks and that is why we saw higher than anticipated bids in the book-building of Supernet,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, who acted as advisor and book runner to the issue.

Jamal Nasir, CEO Supernet Limited, in his statement thanked the institutions and individual investors for showing interest and trust in Supernet. He expressed hope that their investment in the company would yield great returns. “We have offered great value to our investors and their trust and investment would grow with Supernet,” he added. Recently, Supernet Group expanded into cyber security, power solution and it and infrastructure solutions business. The proceeds from the listing would be utilised to finance the expansion plan.

For expansion into new business segments, SNL has set up two new subsidiaries: Supernet Secure Solutions Private Limited and Supernet Infrastructure Solutions Private Limited. Another subsidiary, Phoenix Global (Supernet Global Solutions), is a UAE-based company that offers IT and communication solutions to its international clients. Supernet’s clientele includes major banks, mobile operators, leading MNCs, government and defence institutions.