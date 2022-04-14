PTI initially didn’t have any economic revival plan: Tarin

KARACHI: Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday said the previous PTI-led government came into power with no roadmap for economic revival.

The (ousted PTI) government took amply time in making an economic plan, and couldn’t do anything for the revival public sector enterprises,” Tarin said at a news conference. “Ishrat Hussain had proposed an effective plan for the public sector restructuring, which the then government didn’t implement”.

Tarin said there was no role of newly elected government for bullish terms in stock market and valuation of the rupee against dollar.

A bearish trend in stock market and devaluation of the rupee was because of political instability, which marred the country for several weeks, he added.

“Once political dust settled down, stocks reacted upwardly and rupee gained value,” he remarked, adding, “the dollar is still costlier; its real value should be Rs172 to Rs174.”

Tarin said PML(N) had left fiscal deficit of 6.6 percent and, giving an economic loss of $48 billion, and that losses forced the government to shake hands with International Monetary Fund (IMF) that imposed strict conditions.

He added that Covid-19 had put the economy into minus zone, and in second year of the pandemic, industrial activities started to pick up.

“Economic growth in FY22 will be 4 percent and revenue collection will be more than the target,” he predicted.

He said the government was giving monthly subsidy of Rs45 billion for oil sector and stock market 100 companies announced Rs900 billion profit.

He claimed that in eight months, current account deficit had reached $11.5 billion as across the globe commodities prices have gone up. Miftah Ismail says fiscal deficit reached to all time high.

Tarin said there was no other choice other than going to the IMF when the government came into power.

“The economic activities became slow during the Covid-19 pandemic. We introduced the policy of smart lockdown.”

He stated that countries around the world appreciated the prime minister’s policy of the smart lockdown. In 2020, the economic growth increased up to 3 percent, while the growth ratio in India remained in minus, he maintained.

Former minister said that the current the growth ratio in the country had reached to 5.6 percent.

“The IMF and other rating agencies expressed expectations over the growth ratio, which remained up to five percent.”

He claimed that the previous government had provided up to 5.5 million jobs, and envisaged that the exports would remain up to $32 billion, and $45 billion was given under the head of the sales tax.