Stocks hiccup as investors harvest profits

Following recent stellar runs that left the market teeming with bloated valuations, patient players harvested capital gains that dented the index but not that badly, amid renewed economic concerns, traders said on Wednesday.

KSE-100 Shares Index fell 241.76 points or 0.52 percent to 46,165.50 points at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Faisal Shaji, Strategist Standard Capital Securities, said market made a high of 46,643 points; however, it couldn't sustain at the main resistance level owing to healthy profit-taking.

“Market levels are sustainable. Investors are liking Shahbaz Sharif’s style of active administration,” Shaji said.

He said many groups of investors were now returning to the market, which was a good omen, while no political issues were seen cropping up in the near future.

“It seems this setup can continue for more than four months, which is good for incumbent leader,” Standard Capital analyst said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks ended lower on economic uncertainty.

Reports of over $30 billion in financing needs in FY23 and uncertainty over IMF terms for Extended Fund Facility to resolve balance of payment crisis weighed, Mehanti said.

KSE-30 Shared Index also dropped by 50.24 points or 0.28 percent to 17,764.15 points.

Traded volume thinned by 19 million shares to 474.58 million from 493.59 million shares, while value fell to Rs12.353 billion from Rs13.856 billion. Turnover in the futures contracts edged down to 138.50 million shares from 138.69 million shares.

Market capital decreased to Rs7.694 trillion from Rs7.737 trillion. As many as 114 stocks strengthened, 228 weakened, while 20 ended unchanged.

Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said the market witnessed a range-bound trading session hitting a day high of 235 points and a low of 344 points.

Profit-taking dragged cement, bank, and technology sectors down and as a result LUCK, UBL, MLCF, and TRG closed lower, he said.

The highest increase was recorded in the share prices of Sanofi-Aventis, which rose by Rs59.50 to Rs974.95 per share, followed by Al-Ghazi Tractors, which increased by Rs29.42 to Rs421.75 per share.

A major decline was noted in the Nestle Pakistan value, which fell Rs110 to Rs5,445 per share, followed by Philip Morris Pakistan which lost Rs21 to closed at Rs650/share.

Arif Habib Ltd said a volatile session was observed at PSX. The market opened on a bleak note but value-buying was seen in the first trading hour.

Mainboard activity remained dull but 3rd tier stocks recorded hefty volumes, the brokerage noted.

In the last trading hour, the report said, investors sold for profits, shoving the index down.

Flying Cement claimed the biggest slice of the volume pie with 80.73 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 42.73 million shares.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Ghani Global Holding, Telecard Limited, TPL Properties, TRG Pakistan Ltd, Frist National Equities, K-Electric Ltd, Cnergyico PK, and Unity Foods Ltd.