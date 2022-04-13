Youth killed as rivals trade fire

PESHAWAR: The Excise police foiled bid to smuggle drugs in two separate actions on Tuesday. An official of the...
KHAR: The businessmen, students and general public on Tuesday threatened to stage protest against unavailability of...
It was reported that the necklace was sold to a jeweller in Lahore through Zulfi Bukhari for Rs180 million, while only...
KARAK: The two-day sports gala conducted at Terri Chowk Sports Complex of T Banda Daud Shah tehsil by MOL Pakistan Oil...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has expressed serious concern over the harassment of PTI workers, particularly...
KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sind’s parliamentary leaders on Tuesday held a meeting in Sindh Assembly and all...
Comments