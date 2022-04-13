Bid to smuggle drugs foiled

PESHAWAR: The Excise police foiled bid to smuggle drugs in two separate actions on Tuesday. An official of the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department said that the department's Mardan team, acting over a tip-off, recovered one kilogram of heroin and 10 kilograms of hashish from a car near Amangarh on Nowshera Road. In the second action, the excise police, Kohat, foiled a smuggling bid and recovered over 16 kilograms of hashish from the fuel tank of vehicle on Kohat Road near Matani.
