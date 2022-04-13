Indian troops martyr two Kashmiris in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, Tuesday martyred two youth in Kulgam district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) at the Iftari time in Khurbatpora area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in.
