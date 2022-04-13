 
April 13, 2022
US donates 4.7mn more Covid vaccines

By News Desk
April 13, 2022
A nurse administering the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP
ISLAMABAD: The United States has donated 4.7 more Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan. In a message the US Embassy in Pakistan said: “With the delivery of the most recent tranche of 4.7 million Pfizer vaccines on April 10, the US has now donated 61.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan.”

