Partygate: UK PM Boris apologises on TV

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised and paid a fine for breaching Covid rules, making him the first British leader to be sanctioned for breaking the law while in office.“Let me say immediately that I’ve paid the fine and I once again offer a full apology,” Johnson said in a TV address on Tuesday that was run by all media outlets.
PESHAWAR: A youth was killed when two rival parties opened fire on each other during a cricket match in the limits of...
PESHAWAR: The Excise police foiled bid to smuggle drugs in two separate actions on Tuesday. An official of the...
KHAR: The businessmen, students and general public on Tuesday threatened to stage protest against unavailability of...
It was reported that the necklace was sold to a jeweller in Lahore through Zulfi Bukhari for Rs180 million, while only...
KARAK: The two-day sports gala conducted at Terri Chowk Sports Complex of T Banda Daud Shah tehsil by MOL Pakistan Oil...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has expressed serious concern over the harassment of PTI workers, particularly...
Comments