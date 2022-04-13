 
Wednesday April 13, 2022
Partygate: UK PM Boris apologises on TV

By Our Correspondent
April 13, 2022
UK PM Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised and paid a fine for breaching Covid rules, making him the first British leader to be sanctioned for breaking the law while in office.“Let me say immediately that I’ve paid the fine and I once again offer a full apology,” Johnson said in a TV address on Tuesday that was run by all media outlets.

