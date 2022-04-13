 
Wednesday April 13, 2022
National

Police to resolve public grievances on merit: IGP

By APP
April 13, 2022

Islamabad: Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younas Tuesday said the police were committed to resolving public grievances on merit. He said this while listening to public issues during a ‘Khuli Kutchari’ (Open Court) held here.

