Commissioner orders action against wheat smugglers

Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against wheat smugglers.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration in collaboration with police and the special branch was carrying out operations and a special monitoring system had also been developed particularly for exit points of the Rawalpindi division to check wheat smuggling.

The spokesman informed that the officers concerned were directed to take all possible steps to control wheat smuggling. He said a comprehensive plan had been formulated to curb the smuggling of wheat. According to Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq, the authorities were continuing the administrative measures to control the smuggling of wheat. He informed that the administration had foiled a bid to smuggle 2500 bags of wheat that were being illegally shipped out of the division here the other day.