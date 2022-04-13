International street children day: Over 2.5m street children facing bleak future in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: International street children day was observed on Tuesday in the capital city with the resolve to incorporate the vulnerable segment of the society in the mainstream and create awareness about their deteriorating living standards.

The event was arranged by Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) at Meher Abadi-a slum area in Islamabad to highlight the significance of the day. During the event, children also shared their views and stories and appreciated the society’s role and efforts for their rights. They performed different activities like role-plays and games and highlighted the issues and problems of the street children.

Khalida Ahmed, Member Board of Directors SPARC said globally, around 28 million children are homeless due to ongoing conflicts and account for almost half of the refugee population. She added that despite near-universal adaptation of the United Nations convention on the rights of the child, there was a considerable lack of effort and visible action internationally and nationally in addressing the plight of street children.

“More than 2.5 million street children are facing a bleak future in Pakistan,” said Khalida Ahmed, adding, almost half of the children i.e 56% run away due to domestic violence, 22% are out-of-school or other educational facilities and 22% are working to support the family.