Senior officers reshuffled in KP

PESHAWAR: The KP government on Tuesday announced transfers and postings of senior administrative officers. An official notification stated that Malakand Divison Commissioner Syed Zaheerul Islam had been transferred and posted as secretary, Local Government and Rural Development.

Bannu Divison Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai was transferred and posted as commissioner of Malakand Divison. Shakeel Ahmad Mian, PAS BS-20, was head of the Local Government and Rural Development Department but relieved of the charge and named Managing Director of the National Fertiliser Marketing Limited in Lahore.

Mohammad Daud Khan, secretary, Higher Education Department, was expected to be appointed as local government secretary. Daud Khan hails from Matta Tehsil in the Swat district, the home district of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and has held prized positions during the tenure of this government.

Arshad Khan, PCS EG BS-20, Information secretary, was transferred and posted as the Bannu commissioner. Another officer, Adil Siddique, PCS EG BS-20, Benevolent Fund Cell secretary, Administration Department, was transferred and posted as Information secretary.