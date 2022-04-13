Shehbaz responds to Modi: ‘Let’s have peace and focus on our peoples’

KARACHI: The newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has exchanged pleasantries with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter wished him on assuming the office of the Prime Minister.

In reply to the goodwill message posted by Indian PM on the microblogging website Twitter, the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked him for his good wishes. “Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable,” posted by PM Shehbaz on his Twitter handle.

He added: Pakistan’s sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let’s secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people.” Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had felicitated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In his twitter message, Modi mentioned that India desired peace and stability in a region free of terror, adding, “So that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people.”